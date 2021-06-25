TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

DreamWorks’ Spirit Untamed is available on demand starting today after playing in theaters since June 4th. The reviews are mixed, with the film earning 44% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their critical consensus: “While it might be a passable diversion for younger viewers, Spirit Untamed is a middling sequel that lacks the essential energy suggested by its title.” However, audiences are happier giving it a rating of 96% and saying “Kids will enjoy Spirit Untamed’s exciting story and eye-catching animation — and parents will appreciate its positive message and valuable lessons”. You can watch the film on digital outlets such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and many others.