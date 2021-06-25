DreamWorks’ Spirit Untamed is available on demand starting today after playing in theaters since June 4th. The reviews are mixed, with the film earning 44% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their critical consensus: “While it might be a passable diversion for younger viewers, Spirit Untamed is a middling sequel that lacks the essential energy suggested by its title.” However, audiences are happier giving it a rating of 96% and saying “Kids will enjoy Spirit Untamed’s exciting story and eye-catching animation — and parents will appreciate its positive message and valuable lessons”. You can watch the film on digital outlets such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and many others.