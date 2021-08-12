TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Netflix has released a trailer for the forthcoming feature My Little Pony: A New Generation, which can be viewed above. The film is set many years after My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, where the three pony species of Equestria are no longer existing together in friendship and harmony. That changes when happy-go-lucky unicorn Izzy Moonbow wanders into the Earth pony village of Maretown. To the surprise of Earth pony Sunny Starscout, unicorns are no longer capable of doing magic. Sunny becomes determined to reunite the three pony species and restore magic in an adventure that will test her belief in the power of friendship and harmony.

The voice cast features Vanessa Hudgens as Earth pony Sunny Starscout, Kimiko Glenn as unicorn Izzy Moonbow, James Marsden as Earth pony Hitch Trailblazer, Sofia Carson as pegasus Pipp Petals, and Liza Koshy as pegasus Zipp Storm. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release through Paramount Pictures, but will instead premiere on Netflix due to the ongoing pandemic. My Little Pony: A New Generation will bring friendship and harmony on September 24.