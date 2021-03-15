TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Coming soon after the acclaimed release of The Puppetoon Movie: Volume 2, producer Arnold Leibovit has set up his crowdfunding page for the next volume. This is not a typical pre-order, but rather an opportunity to contribute directly to support the restoration of the films and help to preserve the legacy of George Pal. Donors to this campaign will receive a gift of the resulting compilation on Blu-ray and DVD, plus screen credit.

The ambitious plan is to release 18-20 shorts on that disc, consisting mostly of Paramount-distributed shorts, as well as possibly some surprises. In order to help make Volume 3 a reality, please follow this link: The Puppetoon Movie Volume 3 Crowdfunder.