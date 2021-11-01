TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The acclaimed second volume of restored Technicolor George Pal Oscar-winning Puppetoons are available now at reduced prices on both Amazon and Puppetoon.net. Perfect for holiday gift-giving, this high-definition Blu-ray and DVD combo contains some of the most miraculous stop-motion animated shorts ever produced. Copies are available for immediate shipment – shipping is free within the USA.

The Puppetoon Movie Volume 2 comes courtesy of producer Arnold Leibovit, who – along with Paramount Pictures and film archives around the world – is overseeing a project to restore Puppetoons that have not been seen in generations. These were the very first masterworks from legendary director George Pal. Before creating such dazzling entertainments as 1953’s War Of The Worlds and 1960’s The Time Machine, Pal spent the 1930s and 1940s creating a popular series of stunning animated short films that utilized puppet replacement techniques and amazing special effects. The second volume features original Puppetoon characters such as Punchy and Judy, Jim Dandy, Rusty, and Jasper, with cameos by the one and only Bugs Bunny and Superman! The Puppetoon Movie Volume 2 Blu-ray/DVD received rave reviews, helping to guarantee an upcoming third volume.

Bring the Puppetoons home or make a gift of them this holiday season. Anyone interested in learning more, or wishing to offer support for the third volume project, is invited to visit Puppetoon.org.