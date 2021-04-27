TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Netflix has announced that they will be streaming both parts of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie beginning June 3. Eternal is a direct continuation of the Sailor Moon Crystal series and the two-part film is regarded as the fourth season. The film is also an adaptation of the Dream arc from the original manga series by creator Naoko Takeuchi, which encompassed the Sailor Moon Super S season of the first anime series. For the Crystal series, the arc has been rechristened Dead Moon, after the antagonists the Dead Moon Circus.

The first part of the film was released in Japan on January 8, 2021 with the second part being released on February 11. Cast members who had provided the English dubbing for the Crystal series have been announcing on Twitter that they would be returning to reprise their roles, including Stephanie Sheh as Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon, Cristina Vee as Rei Hino/Sailor Mars, Amanda Miller as Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter, and Sandy Fox as Chibiusa/Sailor Chibi Moon, to name a few.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie will be steaming on Netflix while the Sailor Moon Crystal series has previously been streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll since 2014.