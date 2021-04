TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new trailer for M.O.D.O.K. is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The series is notable for being the first animated comedy show from Marvel for adults. Starring Patton Oswalt as the titular bizarre supervillain, it premieres on Hulu May 21st.

An egomaniacal super villain struggles to maintain control of his evil organization after it is bought by a multinational tech company, all while juggling the needs of his demanding family.