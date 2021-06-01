TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brief teaser for the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off series The Patrick Star Show has been released, and you can check it out in the player above. The sitcom-style cartoon finds lovably stupid starfish Patrick hosting his very own show, with predictably chaotic results. It premieres on Nick this summer.

