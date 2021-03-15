After a weird year for movies, cinema in 2020 has finally almost reached its end with the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards being revealed. Leading the animated entries is Soul, with three nominations. The full list follows.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be televised live on ABC at 8pm ET.

Best animated feature film of the year

Onward – Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
Over the Moon – Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley
Soul – Pete Docter and Dana Murray
Wolfwalkers – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

Best animated short film

Burrow – Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci – Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
If Anything Happens I Love You – Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Opera – Erick Oh
Yes-People – Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Achievement in visual effects

Love and Monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan – Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Achievement in sound

Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News of the World – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Sound of Metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard
Mank – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Performance by an actor in a leading role

• Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal
• Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
• Anthony Hopkins in The Father
• Gary Oldman in Mank
• Steven Yeun in Minari

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

• Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of the Chicago 7
• Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah
• Leslie Odom, Jr. in One Night in Miami…
• Paul Raci in Sound of Metal
• Lakeith Stanfield in Judas and the Black Messiah

Performance by an actress in a leading role

• Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
• Andra Day in The United States vs. Billie Holiday
• Vanessa Kirby in Pieces of a Woman
• Frances McDormand in Nomadland
• Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

• Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
• Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy
• Olivia Colman in The Father
• Amanda Seyfried in Mank
• Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari

Achievement in cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael

Achievement in costume design

Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Mank – Trish Summerville
Mulan – Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Achievement in directing

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – David Fincher
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Best documentary feature

Collective – Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
Crip Camp – Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent – Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
My Octopus Teacher – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
Time – Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Best documentary short subject

Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
A Concerto Is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Do Not Split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Achievement in film editing

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Best international feature film of the year

Another Round – Denmark
Better Days – Hong Kong
Collective – Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Mank – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah
Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
Speak Now from One Night in Miami…
Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best motion picture of the year

The Father – David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers
Judas and the Black Messiah – Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers
Mank – Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
Minari – Christina Oh, Producer
Nomadland – Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers
Promising Young Woman – Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers
Sound of Metal – Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

Achievement in production design

The Father – Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
Mank – Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
News of the World – Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Best live action short film

Feeling Through – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
The Letter Room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
The Present – Farah Nabulsi
Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
White Eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

Adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
The Father – Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland – Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami… – Screenplay by Kemp Powers
The White Tigers – Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah – Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
Minari – Written by Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman – Written by Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal – Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Written by Aaron Sorkin