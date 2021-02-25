TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A sneak peek clip from the upcoming Rugrats reboot series has been released online, and you can check it out above. The footage isn’t especially eventful, but offers a good look at what the animation will be like. It will premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats gang are back for an all-new, CG-animated series on Paramount+! Settle into your high chairs for this exciting first look at the show, which continues the tale of toddlers from the classic Nickelodeon ’90s hit. Then, get ready to reunite with the iconic group of babies – voiced by members of the original cast – as they embark on a new batch of epic adventures!