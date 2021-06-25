TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Marvel has release the full trailer to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which can be viewed above. The 25th feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the second theatrical entry in Phase Four, introduces the character original known in the comic books as the Master of Kung Fu. Raised to be an assassin at a young age, Shang-Chi has since tried to lead a normal, peaceful life until the shadow of his past comes calling when the Ten Rings appear ready to put their carefully orchestrated plans into action. This leads him on the path with confronting their leader, his father Wenwu.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu as the title character. Co-starring is Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s close friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh (who previously appeared in the MCU as Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as Jiang Na. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fights into theaters September 3rd.