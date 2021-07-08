TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Disney’s Encanto is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The animated musical will be the studio’s second animated feature to include songs by Lin Manuel Miranda (Moana). It’s set to bewitch theaters this holiday season.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto, is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family. “Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” says Beatriz. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much.”