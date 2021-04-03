TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Warner Bros. has launched the trailer to the upcoming sequel to their live-action/animation hybrid classic Space Jam, which can be viewed above. This time around, the Looney Tunes will be helping another basketball great in LeBron James (playing a fictionalized version of himself). James finds himself trapped in the Server-verse and must rescue his youngest son Dom (played by Cedric Joe) from the sinister Al-G Rhythm (played by Don Cheadle) by playing a not-so-ordinary game of basketball against a new Goon Squad.

The sequel will see various combinations of live-action, traditional animation, and CGI throughout. Like the original Space Jam, there will be cameos from other NBA greats from this generation as well as WNBA stars. Alongside the Looney Tunes, the film will also feature various other Warner Bros. properties serving as the crowd for the basketball showdown.

UPDATE: Shortly after the trailer launched, Entertainment Weekly broke news that Zendaya is joining the cast as the new voice of Lola Bunny, replacing the original voice Kath Soucie.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee and will slam into theaters and HBO Max on July 16.