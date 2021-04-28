TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for Luca is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The film was originally set for theatrical release this summer, before Disney announced that it would premiere on Disney+ instead. Unlike the upcoming Cruella and Black Widow, there will be no upcharge for viewing Luca on the platform. Disney used the same practice for last year’s Soul, which just won them two Oscars.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) and produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3), “Luca” releases June 18 on Disney+.