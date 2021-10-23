TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The Animaniacs are back in a brand new trailer for their upcoming season, and you can check it out in the player above. New episodes of the well-received reboot of the classic cartoon arrive on Hulu on November 5th.

Yakko, Wakko and Dot return with big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The new season of the Emmy award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower.

Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation join forces again to continue the legacy of the iconic, family friendly animated series.