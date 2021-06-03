TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new (and very funny) trailer for Netflix’s upcoming comedy America: The Motion Picture has been released, and can be checked out in the player above. The movie is a satirical take on the Revolutionary War and other historic events involving the Founding Fathers, and features an all-star voice cast headlined by Channing Tatum as George Washington. Be warned that the trailer is very profane, so use those headphones if you’re watching it in public. America: The Motion Picture premieres on streaming June 30th.

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told: On Netflix, on your phone, June 30th. Starring America’s sweethearts Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte & Simon Pegg.