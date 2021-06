TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first action-packed trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation has been revealed, and you can check it out in the player above. While the series will serve as a “conclusion” to the classic 80s cartoon, the animation and character designs are much more similar to the Cartoon Network reboot series from 2002. With an all-star voice cast (including Mark Hamill himself as Skeletor), He-Man returns on Netflix this July.