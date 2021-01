TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first poster for Godzilla Vs. Kong has been released online, and you can check it out below. In addition, the first official trailer for the action film will launch on Sunday. The big beast beatdown happens this March on HBO Max and whatever movie theaters are open at the time.

Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both creatures and take back the planet.