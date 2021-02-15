TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

It’s been a while since we’ve last seen Billy and Gizmo from Gremlins, as the duo hasn’t been on-screen since 1990’s The New Batch. That changes with a new Mountain Dew soda commercial, which has the two of them relaxing on the couch when Gizmo decides he wants a soda…with results that should be predictable to anyone who has watched the movies. An animated Gremlins series is currently in development at Netflix, while a third movie remains something that gets talked about in Hollywood.