Disney and LucasFilm have offered a first look at the forthcoming anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions, which can be viewed above. Originally announced during the Disney Investor Day event in December 2020, the series offers various Japanese animation studios and creators to create unique stories within the Star Wars mythology.

The series presently had nine episodes in development: Akakiri by Eunyoung Choi (Space Dandy), The Duel by Takanobu Mizuno (Tsukikage no Tokio), Tatooine Rhapsody by Taku Kimura, The Village Bride by Hitoshi Haga (The Rising of the Shield Hero), The Twins by Hiroyuki Imaishi (Kill la Kill), The Ninth Jedi by Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), T0-B1 by Abel Gongora (OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes), Lop & Ocho by Yuki Igarashi (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!), and The Elder by Masahiko Otsuka (Neon Genesis Evangelion). Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki will be serving as character designer on The Duel.

Star Wars: Visions will expand the galaxy far, far away on Disney+ on September 22nd.