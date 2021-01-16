TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Last year Warner Bros. made the bombshell announcement that all of their 2021 theatrical movies would also premiere on HBO Max the same day. You’ve quite possibly already watched Wonder Woman 1984 on the platform (even if it did glitch as you did so), but now HBO Max has previewed the impressive library of movies they have coming up, including the first footage from Godzilla Vs. Kong and Space Jam: A New Legacy. You can check out the (very brief) sneak peek in the player above. The films will be available on the streaming service for 31 days after their premiere date at no additional charge.