The full trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. The preview for the fourth installment in Sony’s highly successful franchise is also currently attached to Boss Baby 2 in theaters. As has been previously reported, Adam Sandler won’t be returning to voice Dracula this time (for reasons that still haven’t been made public), and will now be played by YouTube vocal impressionist Brian Hull. The movie arrives in theaters October 1st.

Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.