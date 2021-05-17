TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The film is the fourth and reportedly final installment in Sony’s highly successful franchise. Despite previously being announced as being part of the voice cast, Adam Sandler will not be returning to voice Dracula here, with Brian Hull taking over the role (it remains unknown why Sandler left). It is set to transform movie screens on July 23rd.

Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.