Disney’s Encanto opens today in theatres. The film is enchanting the critics, earning a 91% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Encanto’s setting and cultural perspective are new for Disney, but the end result is the same — enchanting, beautifully animated fun for the whole family”. When it comes to how the film will perform, Box Office Mojo says: “Expectations are more muted for Encanto’s opening, though it will likely become the year’s best grossing family offering so far. If it has word of mouth as strong as the reviews, it is well positioned to play long through the holidays, especially as there is little direct competition until Sing 2 on Christmas”. Box Office Prophets projects a five-day haul of $38 million.