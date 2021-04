TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney has released a final Black Widow trailer, and you can check it out in the player above. This is the first new preview for the movie in more than a year, since a “final” trailer for the film was revealed ahead of the global pandemic in 2020. This is the fourth preview Disney has put out for this film, so be warned it might contain spoilers. Black Widow opens in theaters and on Disney+ “Primier Access” on July 9th.