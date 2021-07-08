TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney and Marvel have released a full trailer for the forthcoming animated anthology series for Disney+ What If…?, which can be viewed above. Inspired by the concept of the comic book series of the same name, each episode will explore an alternative spin to major events within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Posing questions such as what if Peggy Carter took the super soldier serum or what if T’Challa became Star-Lord or what if Killmonger rescued Tony Stark from the Ten Rings ambush in Afghanistan. Narrating the series will be The Watcher, an omnipresent being who can only observe and not interfere.

A full ensemble cast will be reprising their roles from the films, most notable being that this will serve as one of the last programs featuring a performance by the late Chadwick Boseman, who had recorded all of his lines as T’Challa before passing away in August 2020. Also on the cast will be Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sebastian Stan as “Bucky” Barnes, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Michael B. Jordon as Killmonger, Michael Rooker as Yandu, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Josh Brolin as Thanos, among others. Voicing The Watcher will be Jeffrey Wright.

The first season of What If…? will be ten episodes long with a second ten episode season already in the works. What If…? will explore the alternative side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ beginning August 11th.