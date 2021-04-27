TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The worlds of three of DreamWorks Animation Television’s most popular shows are joining forces this summer in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. According to Neflix’s official plot summery, “the heroes from Trollhunters, 3 Below, and Wizards must team up to face a mysterious enemy who threatens to take over their worlds.” It will also serve as the final chapter of all three series. You can check out a brief teaser for it in the player above. Produced by Guillermo del Toro, it is set to premiere on the streaming platform July 21st.