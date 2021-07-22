TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

In 2020, the San Diego Comic Con provided their delightful panels and presentations online for fans to watch and enjoy at their leisure. Comic-Con@Home offered a sample of the Comic Con experience with insightful retrospectives and first-look previews that have entertained hundreds of thousands who would normally flock to San Diego, California near the end of July. Wth the global pandemic still ongoing, Comic Con is bringing back Comic-Con@Home for 2021.

Below you will find twenty panels and presentations that were of interest to the Animated Views crew. They are available to view at any time upon release between Wednesday, July 21 through Sunday, July 25. Enjoy!

Unmasking Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

An inside look at the highly-anticipated upcoming film Snake Eyes: G.I Joe Origins—with special content and exclusive interviews from stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, Peter Mensah, and Takehiro Hira as well as the writer of the G.I. Joe comic books, the legend himself, Larry Hama! Mari Takahashi (@atomicmari) will moderate a panel featuring the film’s main cast as they discuss bringing this incredible origin story to life.

Premiered on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 1pm PST



Stay tuned for the following programs and presentations:



• Paramount+: Peak Animation with the Star Trek Universe, The Harper House, and Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News

• Stan Sakai and the Usagi Chronicles

• Stan Lee, Marvel, and Rolling Stone: 50th Anniversary

• Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two

• Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1981 Week–Why’d It Have to be Snakes Edition

• Rick and Morty

• Blade Runner: Black Lotus

• Go Beyond the Farthest Star with Tarzan, Jane Porter, and John Carter!

• Disney Television Animation: Amphibia and The Owl House

• Family Guy

• Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

• American Dad

• Cartoon Voices

• X-Men Fandom Surprise Party: The Sequel

• In Conversation with Alex Ross: The Alex Ross Marvel Comics Mural and Poster Book

• Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway: From Animation to Imagineering

• The Adventure Zone and Bubble: Podcasts to Comics

• Music in Motion Pictures and Television: The Soundtrack of Comic Book Characters and Superheroes

• Bob’s Burgers



Thanks for joining us virtually at Comic-Con@Home 2021. We hope to be back next year to bring you all of the excitement and wonder of the convention in person. Until then, enjoy all the treats that online entertainment can provide, and stay safe!