Earlier this year, it was announced that Disney would be shutting down the doors of Blue Sky Studios for good, and now Chris Wedge–the studio co-founder and voice of Scrat himself–has released an official statement saying goodbye on social media. Blue Sky had been working on a feature film called Nimona at the time of their closure, but it’s been reported it’s unlikely to ever be released, which would make 2019’s Spies in Disguise their swan song. You can read what might be Blue Sky’s last public statement below: