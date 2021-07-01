TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The Gene Wilder classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory has just turned 50, and Warner Bros. celebrated the occasion by releasing a special cast reunion video, which you can check out in the player above.

On June 30, 2021, the beloved family film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory celebrates its 50th anniversary. Peter Ostrum (“Charlie Bucket”), Paris Themmen (“Mike Teevee”), Julie Dawn Cole (“Veruca Salt”) and Michael Bollner (“Augustus Gloop”) recently sat down together to reflect on 50 years of the perennial family classic.

Originally released on June 30, 1971, directed by Mel Stuart and starring Gene Wilder as the legendary Candy Man Willy Wonka, this splendiferous movie brings to the screen the endlessly appetizing delights of Roald Dahl’s cherished book. Coated with flavorful tunes and production designs that are a visual treat for the eyes, this effervescent musical never fails to enchant young and old. On a whirlwind tour of Willy’s incredible, edible realm of chocolate waterfalls, elfish Oompa-Loompas and industrial-sized confections, a boy named Charlie (Peter Ostrum) will discover the sweetest secret of all: a generous, loving heart. And viewers will rediscover all the timeless magic as it was meant to be seen.