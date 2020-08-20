TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for Madagascar: A Little Wild is now online, and yes, it will be about the characters from the popular DreamWorks Animation franchise when they were babies (and venturing out into the city, even though that seemed like something they hadn’t done before as adults in the first film!). It premieres on Peacock and Hulu next month.

Join your fave friends, Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman on September 7 as they grow up in the wildest jungle of all: New York City! The sky’s the limit as they bust out of their rescue habitat at the zoo for adventures and pursue their dreams in the city.