Last night at the Academy Awards, Idina Menzel, Aurora, and multiple voice actresses who played Elsa around the world joined forces to perform Frozen II’s Oscar-nominated ballad Into the Unknown, and you can check it out in the player above. It marked Menzel’s first return to the stage at the ceremony since Let It Go from the original Frozen took home the prize for Best Original Song back in 2014. Frozen II ultimately lost this year to Elton John’s I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman. The Disney sequel is currently playing in theaters and will be arriving on disc and digital later on this month.