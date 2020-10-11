TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Much like other conventions this year as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the New York Comic Con has made their panels and presentations this year virtual and available online for audiences to watch for free. Among them is a panel on the forthcoming revival of the hit animated series Animaniacs, which can be viewed above.

Damian Holbrook of TV Guide magazine serves as moderator of the panel that includes cast members Rob Paulsen (Yakko, Pinky), Tress MacNeille (Dot), Jess Harnell (Wakko) and Maurice LaMarche (The Brain) along with executive producer Wellesley Wild and co-executive producer Gabe Swarr. Discussed is how the revival remains true to its original run visually and in presentation. Included is a clip from the show, spoofing Jurassic Park.

Animaniacs will be zany to the max on Hulu beginning Friday, November 20.