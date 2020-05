COMMENTS TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first episode of HBO Max’s new series Looney Tunes Cartoons is now online to be viewed for free, and you can check it out in the player above. The pilot consists of three brand new cartoons (although one of them is only about thirty seconds long), and features the return of fan favorites Tweety Bird, Bugs Bunny, and Daffy Duck. Looney Tunes Cartoons will be an exclusive to HBO’s new streaming service set to premiere later this month.