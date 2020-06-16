TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The feature-length documentary The Heart of Batman is available on YouTube, and can be watched in the player above. The movie premiered as an exclusive on the Blu-ray collection for Batman: The Animated Series in 2018, but it can now be enjoyed by everyone for free. Featuring Kevin Conroy–Batman himself–it provides a fascinating look behind the creation of one of the most acclaimed superhero TV shows of all time.

When animators Paul Dini and Bruce Timm were tasked with creating an animated Batman cartoon, no one knew whether the team would be able to reinvent the character away from his campy television roots. But what came out of their collaboration was Batman: The Animated Series, an award-winning new chapter in the story of the Caped Crusader. Explore the complex, nuanced world and exceptional characters created behind the scenes by the designers, composers, and directors of this groundbreaking series.