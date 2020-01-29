TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The new Super Bowl TV spot for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water has been made available online early by Paramount, and you can check it out in the player above. The short trailer won’t air during the big game, however, but will instead be shown during pregame coverage. The Super Bowl airs Sunday on FOX, while The SpongeBob Movie opens this Memorial Day in theaters everywhere.

SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.