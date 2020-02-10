TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

It wasn’t only “Elsas from around the world” who took the stage at the Oscars last night. Randy Newman was also present to perform his Oscar-nominated song I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4. Newman was a double nominee for the evening, as he was also recognized for his musical score for Marriage Story. Ultimately, Toy Story 4 lost the Best Original Song prize to Rocketman, but Pixar hardly has anything to complain about, as the movie won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Toy Story 4 is now available on Blu-ray and streaming.