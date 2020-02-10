It wasn’t only “Elsas from around the world” who took the stage at the Oscars last night. Randy Newman was also present to perform his Oscar-nominated song I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4. Newman was a double nominee for the evening, as he was also recognized for his musical score for Marriage Story. Ultimately, Toy Story 4 lost the Best Original Song prize to Rocketman, but Pixar hardly has anything to complain about, as the movie won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Toy Story 4 is now available on Blu-ray and streaming.
Watch Randy Newman’s Toy Story 4 Oscars performance