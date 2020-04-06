TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney has launched a digital Frozen short called Fun With Snow starring Olaf that can be viewed above. The impressive part is that the short was animated solely by Hyrum Osmond from home and features Josh Gad voicing Olaf as recorded from home as well. Disney is promoting this as possibly the first in a series of shorts created by Osmond and Gad dubbed At Home With Olaf that the studio will be posting online through the week of April 6 through April 10.