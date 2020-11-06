It may be only early November, but Wallace & Gromit have decided that it’s okay to get into the holiday spirit in a new commercial, which you can watch in the player above. The ad is for the furniture company DFS. A full press release for the advertising collaboration follows.

Furniture retailer DFS is launching its first Christmas brand campaign from krow, part of The MISSION Group. A reflection of the timeless celebration of Christmas, in the fantasy animated world of Wallace & Gromit.

The campaign – its second featuring Aardman’s Wallace and Gromit – features the two much-loved characters taking Wallace’s new invention, the “Ewe-phonia,” carol singing.

Pulled along on a sleigh with the number plate EWE-L-T1DE, the Ewe-phonia produces carols sung by sheep. Wallace is keen to take the contraption around the whole neighbourhood and is aiming to beat their record.

Gromit, however, is getting tired and cold, shivers as he looks inside at people sitting comfortably on DFS sofas, enjoying the warmth of the cosy home.

One householder takes pity on the duo and invites them in to warm up and take the weight off their feet on a DFS sofa with the rest of her family. The scene finishes on showing the family enjoying Christmas.

krow has also developed a new Christmas filter for social, which has been produced by Aardman which allows users to play and share a Christmassy moment with family and friends.

A digital photo-booth will allow users and their friends to join the magical world of Wallace & Gromit by recording a video or taking a photograph that places them in a Christmassy DFS scene with Wallace & Gromit, complemented by additional snow and sparkles.

Nick Ashworth, Marketing Director at DFS, said: “Over the Winter months our living rooms play an even bigger role for many families. krow’s new campaign captures the much-loved, Christmas mood, with an injection of Wallace & Gromit classic humour.”

John Quarrey, CEO of krow Group, said: “DFS is confident of its place in the nation’s hearts and homes, and Christmas feels the right time to talk about comfort and branding in place of guaranteed Christmas deliveries which is the normal messaging so often associated with the sector at this time of year.”

Aardman Director, Will Becher added: “I’m thrilled to be bringing Wallace & Gromit back to our screens for this special Christmas spot with DFS, in a warm and wonderful winter tale – involving carol singing sheep. Having previously directed a feature film, it’s been a great challenge to discover just how much heart and comedy we can pack into 30 seconds. A Comfy Carol is Aardman’s first production to complete since lockdown in March, and it felt like the perfect story to bring these well-loved characters back to life in the studio.”