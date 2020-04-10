TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

DreamWorks’ Trolls World Tour opens today… on the screens in your home! It’s doing well with the critics, earning a 73% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. USA Today says, “While not quite as subversive and refreshing as the first… [it] offers endless cuteness, an impressive voice cast and just enough depth for grownups and children alike to chew on”, but the New York Times says, “While the genre-bridging premise affords the film more variety and verve than its sugary predecessor, the movie… still gives you the sensation of being barricaded in a karaoke lounge where all the attendees have snorted Sweet Tarts”.

You can rent the film for $20 from one of these retailers:

Apple iTunes

Amazon Prime Video

YouTube

Google Play

Xfinity

Fandango Now

Vudu