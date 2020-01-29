TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The film is notable for being the first ever R-rated animated movie in the long running franchise. It arrives on disc sometime this spring.

Based on the worldwide hit game created by Ed Boon & John Tobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles – Mortal Kombat