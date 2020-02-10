TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: TOY STORY 4

JOSH COOLEY:

We are so, so grateful for this honor. We just want on behalf of our incredible cast and our crew of the Pixar Animation Studios, we just wanna thank the Academy for honoring our film alongside so many beautiful animated films this year. We’re just proud to be among them. JONAS RIVERA:

Listen, we take great pride in the fact that we get to make family films and that Toy Story 4 is really a love letter to our families. This is for our parents, this is for our wives, this is for our kids, we love you. MARK NIELSEN:

We want to thank the moviegoing audience so much especially those that grew up with Toy Story. We hope that your adventures with Woody and Buzz made growing up a little bit easier. My wife, I love you so much. Thank you.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT: HAIR LOVE

KAREN RUPERT TOLIVER:

Thank you so much to the Academy and everybody out there that supported this film. There were lots of you. We share this award with you. There were so many filmmakers that worked so hard on this and it was a labor of love and it was because we have a firm belief that representation matters deeply. Especially in cartoons, because in cartoons that’s when we first see our movies and it’s how we shape our lives and think about how we see the world. So I want to thank Sony Pictures Animation, who were the progressive people that believed in us from the beginning, Kristine Belson, Jeff Korchek. Thank you to Lion Forge Animation, to Six Point Harness and to Matthew Cherry. Thank you to my beautiful husband, my son, Chasing Miles, for believing in me. Thank you so much. MATTHEW A. CHERRY:

So we have a big team that we have to thank but time is running short so I just want to say that Hair Love was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation. We wanted to normalize black hair. There’s a very important issue that’s out there; it’s the Crown Act. And if we can help to get this passed in all 50 states, it will help stories like DeAndre Arnold’s, who’s our special guest tonight, stop to happen. This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. May we all have a second act as great as his was. Thank you.

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: 1917

GUILLAUME ROCHERON: Thank you for the Academy for this tremendous honor. 1917 is what you call a dream project, an opportunity to challenge how we approach visual effects, but also a chance to collaborate with some truly fantastic people. Thank you to Sam Mendes for being so inspirational and leading us through this epic journey. I want to thank our producers, Pippa, Jayne-Ann and Callum, everybody at Amblin and Universal for your collaboration and support. Thank you to my beautiful wife Cate for standing right by me in every step of the way. And I want to thank the team of six hundred artists at MPC and our fantastic special effects team. We share this award with you. Thank you. DOMINIC TUOHY:

Thank you all, thank you so much. All the kids at home. Thank you, the team.

