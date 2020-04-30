TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for the final season of She-Ra & the Princesses of Power is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The 2018 reboot of She-Ra: Princess of Power has gotten a pretty positive reception from both longtime fans and newcomers, so it may be surprising to some that it’s already wrapping up–though Netflix currently has two separate He-Man projects in the works, so lovers of Masters of the Universe still have a lot to be excited about. She-Ra returns to the streaming service this May.