The trailer for Season 2 of His Dark Materials just premiered online at “Comic-Con@Home”, and can be watched in the player above. The preview features a lot of tension, but very little about where the story is going, but it should still be enough to get fans of the franchise excited (even with a notable lack of warrior polar bears). It is set to premiere on HBO in the states and on BBC in the UK this fall.

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.