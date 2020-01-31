TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney has released the Super Bowl TV spot for Mulan ahead of Sunday’s big game, and you can watch it in the player above. In addition, the final trailer for the film will premiere online immediately after the TV sneak peek airs. Mulan opens everywhere this March.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.