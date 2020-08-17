TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

When 1987’s The Puppetoon Movie was finally released to Blu-ray in 2013, it was met with wide acclaim. It was both an animation event and a much-deserved, loving tribute to film pioneer George Pal. Now, prepare for the second volume of these amazing Pal creations, coming soon in a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack!

Producer Arnold Leibovit (The Fantasy Film Worlds of George Pal, The Puppetoon Movie, 2002’s The Time Machine) proudly presents a landmark collection of beautifully restored stop-motion animated shorts. Leibovit’s mentor and friend George Pal began his Academy Award-winning career by creating a series of groundbreaking animated shorts films between 1932 and 1947, utilizing his own puppet replacement technique. These stunning films earned Pal an Oscar, and saw him nominated for several more. Pal later went on to produce or direct such fantasy film classics as The War of the Worlds, The Time Machine, When Worlds Collide, 7 Faces of Dr. Lao, and The Wonderful World of The Brothers Grimm.

This new Blu-ray/DVD set was made possible by the kind assistance of Paramount Pictures (the original distributor of The Puppetoons) and the astounding discovery of several long-lost Pal films from Europe, a few of which will appear on this second volume. The result is a brilliant collection of films that have not been seen in decades, and some never outside of Europe, all meticulously restored in high definition.

Altogether, there are 18 films in the set, which even includes a couple of rarely-seen Pal-produced cel-animated shorts from the 1930s. All films are from original 35mm Nitrate IB Technicolor prints, or the original Three-Strip Technicolor successive negatives. The results are spectacular.

These shorts are all new to home video, except for Ship of the Ether, which appears here for the first time in HD. Of special interest to fans will be licensed appearances in these films by none other than Bugs Bunny and Superman, both at the height of their popularity when these shorts were made!

Preorders are now open at www.Puppetoon.net!

Included in this set:

• Dipsy Gypsy (1940)

• Radio Valve Revolution (1934)

• Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1935)

• A Hatful of Dreams (1944)

• Rescue Brigade (1937)

• In Lamp Light Land (1935)

• Jasper and the Choo-Choo (1942)

• Love On The Range (1938)

• The Gay Knighties (1941)

• Two Gun Rusty (1944)

• How An Advertising Poster Came About (1938)

• Jasper Goes Hunting (1944)

• Sky Pirates (1938)

• Jasper’s Close Shave (1945)

• The Ship of the Ether (1934)

• Good Night Rusty (1943)

• Wilbur the Lion (1946)

• Jasper Tell (1944)

Plus, these bonus features will be presented in standard definition:

• This is Oil, No.1: Prospecting for Petroleum (Shell Oil Company Inc., 1946)

• Trailers From Hell: Arnold Leibovit on The Puppetoon Movie

• Trailers From Hell: Arnold Leibovit on The Fantasy Film Worlds of George Pal

• The Puppetoon Movie Speedy Alka-Seltzer (Miles Laboratory, Smithsonian Institution)

• The Puppetoon Movie Montage

• Full Production and Donor Credits

• Includes 6-Panel Color Booklet, Liner Notes by Arnold Leibovit

Orders are open now at www.puppetoon.net.The discs are expected to be ready in December 2020. Cost is $39.95 US, with free shipping within the US.

Technical Specifications:

• Blu-ray:

Video: 1080p High-Definition Original Aspect Ratio 1.37:1

Audio: Digital Dolby 2.0 Stereo

Subtitles: Selected Subjects Optional English

Run Time: 186 minutes

Technicolor & Gasparcolor/Black & White

Disc Configuration: BD Single Layer

Not Rated

• DVD:

Video: Standard Definition Original Aspect Ratio 1.37:1

Audio: Digital Dolby 2.0 Stereo

Subtitles: Selected Subjects Optional English

Run Time: 120 minutes

Technicolor & Gasparcolor/Black & White

Not Rated