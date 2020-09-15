TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

LucasFilm and Disney have released the official trailer for the second season of the popular, Emmy-nominated Disney+ original Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which can be viewed above. This season will focus on Din Djarin’s attempt to reunite The Child with his species, seeing them venture through numerous corners of the galaxy while dodging a Galactic Empire that, while may have collapsed, is no less dangerous.

Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as The Mandalorian with Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Cara Dune, Greef Karga, and Moff Gideon respectively. New cast members include Rosario Dawson (Daredevil), Michael Biehn (The Terminator), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), pro wrestler Sasha Banks, Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), and Temura Morrison (Jango Fett and his clones in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones).

Returning as episode directors are executive producer Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Showrunner and executive producer Jon Favreau will be directing episodes for the first time, including the first episode of the season. Also directing episodes for the first time will be Weathers as well as notable filmmakers Peyton Reed (Ant-Man series) and Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel).

The second season of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on October 30. This is the way.