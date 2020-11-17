TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for the live-action Tom & Jerry movie is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. This time around, the classic cat & mouse duo will be brought to life through computer animation, though they’re still going to look like “cartoons” rather than the more realistic approach similar films have taken. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Peña, the chase is set to begin in 2021.

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom & Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.