My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic may have wrapped up last year, but that doesn’t mean that Hasbro is done with the franchise by any stretch. The first trailer for a new spin-off series–Pony Life–has just premiered online, and from the looks of things, there’s going to be plenty of meta-humor to go around here. It is set to debut on Discovery Family sometime this summer.