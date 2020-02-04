TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

You may have missed it among the blitz of Super Bowl commercials last night, but the final trailer for Mulan premiered online just before the big game started, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview is heavy on action and battle scenes, which is something Disney has been teasing with the marketing from the beginning. Mulan opens everywhere this March.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.