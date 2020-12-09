TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

It may have only opened two weeks ago, but The Croods: A New Age will be available On Demand on December 18th. This news was expected as Universal announced earlier this year that they were significantly shortening the gap between theatrical and home video releases. The Croods has been leading a pandemic-exhausted box office since it came out, with roughly half of the nation’s movie theaters completely shuttered for the time being.

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family The Croods need a new place to live.

So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans. The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder.

When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.